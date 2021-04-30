Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,340 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

