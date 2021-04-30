Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Increases By 200.0%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of DGICB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $454.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.07. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

