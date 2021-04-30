Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Educational Development stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Educational Development alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.