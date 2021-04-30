$44.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report sales of $44.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.67 billion to $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $165.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.65 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.87. The stock had a trading volume of 752,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.