$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 72,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,721. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

