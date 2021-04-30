St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $524,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,203. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

