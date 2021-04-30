Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.34. 39,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.90. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

