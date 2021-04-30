Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.04. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.33.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

