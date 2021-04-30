Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,829. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.