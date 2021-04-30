JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $37.38. 24,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,577. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

