Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 18,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

