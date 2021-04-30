New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 1,100 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

