Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,869 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 455,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,929,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

