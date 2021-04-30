iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.96. 2,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,109. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

