The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $41.11. 135,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of -103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

