Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.14. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

ROK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.62. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

