STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

STE stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.15. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,303. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

