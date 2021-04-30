Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $24.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,405.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,173.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,911.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

