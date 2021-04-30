Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,421 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 421,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,832,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

