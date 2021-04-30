Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

