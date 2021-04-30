FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

