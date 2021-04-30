British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

