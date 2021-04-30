Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.