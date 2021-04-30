The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,857. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

