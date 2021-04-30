Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. 4,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

