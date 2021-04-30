West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Shares of WTBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $433.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.