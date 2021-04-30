VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

VEON stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 51,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

