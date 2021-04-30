Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

SPI has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SPI stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 200.50 ($2.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.70. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £804.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

