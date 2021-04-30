L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,368. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

