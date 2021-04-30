Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 47,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.