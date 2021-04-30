Qbao Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $623,260.05 and approximately $49,819.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.