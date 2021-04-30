Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

