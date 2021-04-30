Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

