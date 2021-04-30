Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $6.85. Intuit reported earnings per share of $4.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

INTU stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. Intuit has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

