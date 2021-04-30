Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.61. 114,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. Netflix has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

