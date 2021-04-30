Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

