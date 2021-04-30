LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $78.13. 1,596,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

