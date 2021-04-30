Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

