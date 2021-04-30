Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,283 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 154.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,897. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

