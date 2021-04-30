Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.