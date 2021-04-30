Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perspecta also reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Perspecta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.