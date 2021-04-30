Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 80,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,037. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

