Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 181.4%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

IXUS traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $72.12. 99,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

