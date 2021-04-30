iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 30.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $$25.66 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

