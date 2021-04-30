Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Corning also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

GLW traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $44.29. 202,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

