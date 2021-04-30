Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.