Wedbush Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

WING traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,177. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average of $136.34. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

