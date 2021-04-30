Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 5,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,949. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.
Fairfax India Company Profile
