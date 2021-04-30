Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 5,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,949. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

