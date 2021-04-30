Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Update

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Leisure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leisure Acquisition stock remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

