Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

OTCMKTS SBRCY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 277,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

